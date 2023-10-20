Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series K Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.26 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.60% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRK was trading at a 26.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.19% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRK shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.4%.

