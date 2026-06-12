Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series K Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/15/26

On 6/15/26, Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2969, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of PSA.PRK's recent share price of $18.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of PSA.PRK to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRK shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.37%, which compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRK shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2969 on Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 15.79% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

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Further PSA.PRK Research:

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