Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series K, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRK shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K:
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.9%.
