Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series K, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRK was trading at a 13.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.08% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRK shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K:

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.2%.

