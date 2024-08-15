Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series K, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRK shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.75% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series K (Symbol: PSA.PRK) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.2%.
Also see: EUFL YTD Return
VVI Split History
RMNI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.