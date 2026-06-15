Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series J Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J (Symbol: PSA.PRJ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1752), with shares changing hands as low as $18.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRJ was trading at a 26.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRJ shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J :

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J (Symbol: PSA.PRJ) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.6%.

Further PSA.PRJ Research:

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