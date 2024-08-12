Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series J Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRJ shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J :
In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J (Symbol: PSA.PRJ) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.5%.
Also see: Top Dividends
QDIV Average Annual Return
RANI shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.