Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series I Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $18.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRI was trading at a 24.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.17% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRI shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

Further PSA.PRI Research:

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