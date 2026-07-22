Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series I Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRI shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.
Further PSA.PRI Research:
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