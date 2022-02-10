Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series I, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $24.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.31% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRI was trading at a 1.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.18% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.9%.

