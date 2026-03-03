Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series H Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.40), with shares changing hands as low as $23.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.01% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRH was trading at a 6.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.65% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H :

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.4%.

