Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series H Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRH shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H :
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.2%.
Further PSA.PRH Research:
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