Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series H Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.40), with shares changing hands as low as $25.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRH was trading at a 2.04% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.30% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRH shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H :

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.3%.

