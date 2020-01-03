Markets
Public Storage's Preferred Shares, Series H, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.40), with shares changing hands as low as $27.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRH was trading at a 12.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.66% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H :

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.7%.

