PSA.PRF

Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series F Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

December 01, 2023 — 02:28 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 6.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.12% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRF shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 1.6%.

