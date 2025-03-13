Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series F Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 12.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.27% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F:

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.