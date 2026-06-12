Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series F About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3219 on Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 15.79% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).
In Friday trading, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further PSA.PRF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.