Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series F About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 6/15/26, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3219, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of PSA.PRF's recent share price of $20.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of PSA.PRF to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRF shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.36%, which compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRF shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3219 on Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) makes up 15.79% of the Pacer Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PSA).

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

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Further PSA.PRF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.