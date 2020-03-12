Public Storage's Preferred Shares Series B Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series B (Symbol: PSA.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.35), with shares changing hands as low as $23.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRB was trading at a 3.12% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 34.01% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRB shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series B:

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 5.40% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series B (Symbol: PSA.PRB) is currently down about 5.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 4.8%.

