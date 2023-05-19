Public Storage's Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.45% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRR was trading at a 26.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.20% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRR shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.1%.

