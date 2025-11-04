Public Storage's Preferred Share Series Q Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9876), with shares changing hands as low as $16.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRQ was trading at a 33.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.84% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q:

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1%.

