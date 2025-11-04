Public Storage's Preferred Share Series Q Yield Pushes Past 6%

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q:
In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
ETFs Holding PNR
BDRY Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.