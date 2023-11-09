Public Storage's Preferred Share Series P Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $16.63 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.39% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRP was trading at a 32.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.37% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P:

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.4%.

