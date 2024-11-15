News & Insights

Public Storage's Preferred Share Series P Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

November 15, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.56% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRP was trading at a 26.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.80% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRP shares, versus PSA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P:

PSA.PRP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.9%.

