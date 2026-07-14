Public Storage's Preferred Share Series P Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRP shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P:
In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.1%.
Further PSA.PRP Research:
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