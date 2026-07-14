Public Storage's Preferred Share Series P Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $15.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.12% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRP was trading at a 38.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.45% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRP shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P:

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.1%.

Further PSA.PRP Research:

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