Public Storage's Preferred Share Series O Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9748), with shares changing hands as low as $14.97 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRO was trading at a 39.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.17% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRO shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.4%.

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