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PSA.PRO

Public Storage's Preferred Share Series O Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

May 22, 2026 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9748), with shares changing hands as low as $14.97 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRO was trading at a 39.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.17% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRO shares, versus PSA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O:

PSA.PRO+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Friday trading, Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.4%.

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 GDST shares outstanding history
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> GDST shares outstanding history-> 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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