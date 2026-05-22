Public Storage's Preferred Share Series O Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRO shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O:
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In Friday trading, Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.4%.
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