Public Storage's Preferred Share Series O Cross 6% Yield Mark

November 13, 2023 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.975), with shares changing hands as low as $16.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.38% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRO was trading at a 34.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.72% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O:

PSA.PRO+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.9%.

