Public Storage's Preferred Share Series O Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.975), with shares changing hands as low as $17.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRO was trading at a 28.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.58% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRO shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O:
In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1.2%.
