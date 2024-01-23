Public Storage's Preferred Share Series N Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $17.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.92% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRN was trading at a 29.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.90% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRN shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:
In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.4%.
