Public Storage's Preferred Share Series N Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $16.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRN was trading at a 33.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.62% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:
In Monday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.5%.
