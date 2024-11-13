Public Storage's Preferred Share Series L Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRL shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L:
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L (Symbol: PSA.PRL) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.
Also see: Low Beta Stocks
INP Videos
RXST Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.