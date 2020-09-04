Public Storage's Preferred Share, Series I Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $27.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.63% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRI was trading at a 8.92% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.24% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRI shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

