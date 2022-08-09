Public Storage's Preferred Share, Series G Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G (Symbol: PSA.PRG) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2625), with shares changing hands as low as $25.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRG was trading at a 1.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G:

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G (Symbol: PSA.PRG) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 1.8%.

