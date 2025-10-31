Markets
PSA.PRS

Public Storage's Preferred Series S Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

October 31, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0248), with shares changing hands as low as $17.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRS was trading at a 31.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.82% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.7%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
