Public Storage's Preferred Series S Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0248), with shares changing hands as low as $17.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRS was trading at a 31.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.82% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.10% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser S (Symbol: PSA.PRS) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 0.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.