Public Storage's Preferred Series R Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $19.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.42% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRR was trading at a 19.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R:

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.