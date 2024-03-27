Public Storage's Preferred Series Q Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9875), with shares changing hands as low as $17.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.72% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRQ was trading at a 27.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.87% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRQ shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q:

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 3.950% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 3.2%.

