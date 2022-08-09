Public Storage's Preferred Series Q Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRQ was trading at a 19.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRQ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series Q :

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series Q (Symbol: PSA.PRQ) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

