Public Storage's Preferred Series P Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P:
In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.9%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: CDx3 Weekly Preferred Stock Newsletter
Institutional Holders of JOBS
Funds Holding CHKE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.