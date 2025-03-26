News & Insights

Public Storage's Preferred Series P Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

March 26, 2025 — 02:12 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $16.63 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.79% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRP was trading at a 32.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.55% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P:

PSA.PRP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 4.00% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.9%.

