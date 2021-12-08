Public Storage's Preferred Series P Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.00), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRP was trading at a 0.44% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.22% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P:

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 6.5% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series P (Symbol: PSA.PRP) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.8%.

