Public Storage's Preferred Series O Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRO shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRO, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O:
In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 3.90% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series O (Symbol: PSA.PRO) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.3%.
