Public Storage's Preferred Series N Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRN shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.5%.
Also see: Cheap Oil Stocks Paying Dividends
KLRE Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of EXT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.