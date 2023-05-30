News & Insights

Public Storage's Preferred Series N Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $17.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.50% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRN was trading at a 29.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.02% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRN shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N:

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 3.875% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Share Series N (Symbol: PSA.PRN) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 1%.

