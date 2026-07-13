Public Storage's Preferred Series M Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M (Symbol: PSA.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $15.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRM was trading at a 36.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.28% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRM shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M:

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M (Symbol: PSA.PRM) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.3%.

Further PSA.PRM Research:

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