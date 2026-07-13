Public Storage's Preferred Series M Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRM shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M:
In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M (Symbol: PSA.PRM) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.3%.
Further PSA.PRM Research:
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