Public Storage's Preferred Series M Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M (Symbol: PSA.PRM) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0313), with shares changing hands as low as $17.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.30% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRM was trading at a 30.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.52% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M:

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 4.125% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser M (Symbol: PSA.PRM) is currently down about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.6%.

