Public Storage's Preferred Series L Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRL shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L (Symbol: PSA.PRL) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.4%.
Also see: Closed End Fund Screener
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDS
Healthcare Dividend Stock List
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.