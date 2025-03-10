Public Storage's Preferred Series L Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L (Symbol: PSA.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1563), with shares changing hands as low as $19.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRL was trading at a 21.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.20% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L:

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.625% Dep Shares of Cumulative Preferred Share Series L (Symbol: PSA.PRL) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 1.1%.

