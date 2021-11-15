Markets
Public Storage's Preferred Series J Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J (Symbol: PSA.PRJ) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1752), with shares changing hands as low as $26.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRJ was trading at a 4.96% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.09% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRJ shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J :

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 4.700% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series J (Symbol: PSA.PRJ) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.3%.

