Public Storage's Preferred Series I Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRI shares, versus PSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:
In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 1%.
Also see: Stocks Being Bought By Hedge Funds
BK 13F Filers
RPT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.