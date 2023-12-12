News & Insights

Public Storage's Preferred Series I Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

December 12, 2023

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $21.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRI was trading at a 10.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.23% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRI shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I:

In Tuesday trading, Public Storage's 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series I (Symbol: PSA.PRI) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are off about 0.3%.

