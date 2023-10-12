Public Storage's Preferred Series H Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.40), with shares changing hands as low as $23.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.44% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRH was trading at a 6.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.58% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H :

In Thursday trading, Public Storage's 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H (Symbol: PSA.PRH) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are down about 1.2%.

