Public Storage's Preferred Series G Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G (Symbol: PSA.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.89% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRG was trading at a 8.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.26% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRG shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G:

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 5.05% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series G (Symbol: PSA.PRG) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.2%.

