Public Storage's Preferred Series F Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.01% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSA.PRF was trading at a 13.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F:

In Wednesday trading, Public Storage's 5.15% Dep Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Series F (Symbol: PSA.PRF) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.2%.

