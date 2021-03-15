Public Storage's Preferred Series C Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C (Symbol: PSA.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2812), with shares changing hands as low as $25.36 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.39% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSA.PRC was trading at a 2.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 0.58% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C:

In Monday trading, Public Storage's 5.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series C (Symbol: PSA.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are up about 0.5%.

