Public Storage's Cumulative Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/12/23, Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/28/23. As a percentage of PSA.PRR's recent share price of $18.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of PSA.PRR to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when PSA.PRR shares open for trading on 12/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.47%, which compares to an average yield of 8.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSA.PRR shares, versus PSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSA.PRR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.25 on Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R:

In Friday trading, Public Storage's 4.0% Depositary Shares Cumulative Preferred Shares Ser R (Symbol: PSA.PRR) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSA) are trading flat.

